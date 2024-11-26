Jury sworn in in Slowthai rape trial

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai, who is accused of rape.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker, 27, deny three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women, which are alleged to have taken place on 8 September 2021.

Frampton, 29, arrived at Oxford Crown Court for the first day of his trial accompanied by his wife, singer Anne-Marie.

Judge Ian Pringle told the jury of eight men and four women they should not discuss the case with anyone, do any research and avoid news reports of the trial.

" This case may attract some publicity. If it does, please remember a reporter’s report is just their view of the case,” he said.

" What matters is what you make of the evidence in the case. Try not to read, listen or watch any reports if it does come about.

" Remember it is your view of the case that matters."

The judge said the trial was expected to last up to three weeks.

Heather Stangoe, prosecuting, will open the Crown’s case against the two defendants, who deny all the charges, on Tuesday.

Patrick Gibbs KC is representing Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south-east London, is being represented by Sheryl Nwosu.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.

