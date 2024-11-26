A murder investigation is underway following the death of a young boy in Berkshire.

Police were called to a property in Priestwood Square, Bracknell, on Wednesday 20 November by paramedics who were treating a young boy who had sustained serious injuries.

South Central Ambulance Service took the boy to hospital where he sadly died on Friday morning.

A 25-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day.

He has since been released on conditional bail while police investigate.

Detective Superintendent Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is an exceptionally tragic incident, in which a young boy has sustained serious injuries and has subsequently tragically passed away in hospital.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the boy’s next of kin are aware and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“There is a scene-watch in place at the address while the investigation continues.

“We are still in the very early stages of this investigation and have made an arrest in connection with this incident. The person arrested has subsequently been released on conditional police bail to enable the investigation team to undertake further enquiries.

“Naturally, incidents such as this are tragic events and I recognise the concern this will cause in the local community. However, we are confident that there is no wider risk to the community.

“The scene-watch is likely to remain in place for some time, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please speak to any of our officers at the scene.

“I would also ask anybody who believes that they may have any information that may assist this investigation to contact Thames Valley Police by calling us on 101 or reporting online, quoting reference 43240561782.

“Alternatively, if you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

