Kit Bradshaw reports from Westminster about the new animal welfare bill.

The Winchester MP has proposed a new law which will help tackle the issue of illegal puppy smuggling and 'cruel pet practices'.

Former vet, Danny Chambers, says that some owners still carry out illegal pet mutilations, using a loophole by claiming the dog was imported after having the procedures outside the country.

He says his new legislation would help prevent this, as it would become illegal to import a dog which has had its ears cropped or tail docked.

His private member's bill would also prevent the importation of all dogs under six months old, which often have health defects.

Lib Dem MP Danny Chambers spoke to ITV News Meridian about what his new legislation would do.

Danny Chambers MP said: “As a vet, I've treated many dogs with cruelly cropped ears or docked tails, leaving them physically scarred and emotionally traumatised. There is no excuse for these mutilations in the 21st Century.

"But this bill is about more than animal welfare. We’re also protecting public health because dogs that have been smuggled into the UK could be carrying terrifying diseases that affect humans, such as rabies.

"By taking advantage of policy loopholes, criminals have been able to traffic vulnerable animals into the UK. This gap in the system has caused the suffering of thousands of innocent animals.

"As a vet, I think it is time we close this loophole, stop it from being exploited by organised criminals, and put an end to this cruel trade once and for all."

The British Veterinary Association, the RSPCA and Dogs Trust are backing the legislation as well as other politicians.

The South East’s longest-serving MP has thrown his weight behind the attempt to change the law to ban puppy imports. Sir Roger Gale says far too many dogs are being illegally smuggled through the Port of Dover.

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale says he will support the proposal

The Dogs Trust said the current law is being routinely broken, with puppies regularly caught being brought into the country under the legal minimum age of 15 weeks.

The charity added that the animals are then offered for sale using falsified paperwork and often without having received the necessary treatments, including rabies vaccination.

Another disturbing and increasing trend is heavily pregnant dogs being transported illegally into the country in the late stages of pregnancy.

Bruce the French bulldog was smuggled into Kent six years ago in the back of a van from Eastern Europe at just 10-weeks old. Credit: ITV News

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA said: "It’s great to see members of the new Parliament prioritising animal welfare, and we thank Danny Chambers MP for using this opportunity to push forward proposals that could make a real difference for animals.

"Sadly, moves to better protect pets being imported into the UK didn't make it over the line in the last Parliament. We know pets with cropped ears, and other mutilations, are too often imported into the UK and sold; and this loophole can also act as a smokescreen for criminality at home too - so it’s really welcome this issue is being raised so early into the new Parliament."

According to a poll by YouGov and Dogs Trust last year, 83% of voters believe that the UK Government should “crack down on the illegal smuggling of dogs into the UK”.

Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill is due to be debated in the House of Commons on Friday, 29 November.

