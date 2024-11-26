Oxfordshire residents are on high alert this morning with the risk of further flooding this morning.The Government is warning the levels in the River Thames are steadily rising - with flooding of property and roads expected from 4am.

Areas most at risk are Monmouth Road, Peel Place, Earl Street, Western Road, Duke Street, Buckingham Street, Folly Bridge, Wytham Street, West Way, Bulstake Close and Abingdon Road​.

Oxfordshire County Council says river levels in Oxfordshire remain at very high levels as a result of persistent heavy rainfall associated with Storm Bert.

There are more than 60 Environment Agency flood alerts and flood warnings in place today.

Some further rain is forecast overnight tonight and in to Wednesday morning.

6:50

TRAVEL UPDATE

In Banbury, flooding has closed the A361 Williamscot Hill in both directions between M40 J11 and the Chacombe Turn Off.

In Barkshire, Great Western Railway is warning of possible disruption between Reading and Westbury due to flooding at Newbury.

6:30

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Seven schools forced to close due to flooding across Oxfordshire yesterday are due to reopen today.

Further updates to follow.

