ITV News Meridian's Megan Samrai spoke with Medway African & Caribbean Association about whether Band Aid's 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' still has a place in society today

It’s been 40 years since Band Aid's 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' was released in 1984.

The track became Britain's fastest-selling single ever and remained at number one for five weeks.

Faversham's Sir Bob Geldof was the driving force behind the multi-million selling single.

But elsewhere in Kent, lyrics like "where nothing ever grows, no rain nor rivers flow" have sparked debate from some communities, who say it perpetuates negative stereotypes about Africa.

Medway African & Caribbean Association Chair, Carol Stewart, said it's great people want to raise money, but is concerned about the "narrative" within the song.

She said: "For people I know from Africa, they're concerned about the narratives and the stereotypes that it's continuing to portray about this 'impoverished' set of people - when there are some parts of Africa that are wealthier even than Britain.

"What they wrote in those lyrics 40 years ago, I think it's about that relevance today and the picture that it paints about Africa, which is a fantastic continent.

"Things grow in Africa. Where do people think things like plantain and yams come from?

"They just maybe need to rewrite the song and think about the lyrics.

"I think it's about opening up those conversations, speaking to people directly that are impacted by particular issues and finding out from them what would be helpful."

To mark 40 years, a new version of 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' has been released, mixing past recordings from over the years.

It included Ed Sheeran, who was involved in a previous recording, but he's recently made headlines after saying Band Aid did not ask for permission to re-use his vocals.

In his Instagram story, he wrote "My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

"A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x."

Sheeran's Instagram story post. Credit: teddysphotos/ Instagram

Speaking to ITV News, Sir Bob Geldof said he's not angry at the backlash.

He said: "Over the years hundreds of thousands of people, probably millions, are alive because of this. That negates every single argument I've ever heard.

"Between that broken and damaged mother, and her panicked exhausted children, and a meal, and you, there's this song. And that's the vehicle that gets from you to them."

With Christmas a few weeks away, at Rochester's high street, the public's opinions on the song were mixed.

One woman said: "It's so outdated. When Band Aid came out, I am African, I was living in Africa and had a fairly good life.

"Africa is a place which is booming in terms of its economic growth and diversity. There's so much that the west can learn from from Africa."

Another man said: "They do paint a negative stereotype about Africa because there's so much diverse climate, and rainforests. And it does snow."

Meanwhile one woman said: "All they were trying to do is help people in those countries. I just think these days people make a fuss about so many things."

And another told ITV Meridian: "Today, society, they analyse everything. They analyse too much sometimes and I think that spoils the enjoyment for other people. There's always things you're going to find fault in no matter what you do. But if it's making money and going to the right people, that's all that matters."

Times may have changed, but in music and fundraising history, the Christmas song remains a defining moment

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...