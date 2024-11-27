Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Nicki Woodcock spoke to Emma who described her dad as "the best"

The family of a cyclist from Hampshire, who was killed by a driver with poor eyesight, are joining calls for a change in the law.

Jim Tassell, 70, suffered a fatal head injury in July 2021 when he was knocked down by an elderly driver who did not meet the legal eyesight requirements.

Jim, from Andover, was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, but died five days later.

It was later revealed that the 81-year-old driver could only see three metres in front of him, instead of the required 20 metres.

Jim and Emma Credit: Emma Damen

His daughter Emma Damen wants eye tests for drivers to be required by law to prevent anyone else going through what they have.

Emma said: "You’re literally playing with somebody’s life. If you know your eyesight is poor, go and get it checked, because if you don’t you could do to a family what’s happened to us.

"We’ve been devastated by what’s happened to us because somebody made that choice, to continue driving knowing that their eyesight was so poor."

Currently, drivers must be able to read a car number plate from 20 metres away, with glasses or contact lenses if necessary.

Jim was cycling along the B3400 from Andover to Hurstbourne Priors when he was hit. Credit: ITV News Meridian

However, this is only checked at the beginning of the practical driving test and not every time a licence is renewed.

Emma said: "So at the moment, it’s a tick box, you tick a box to say ‘I’m fit and healthy to drive’, and that’s it. There’s no checking of that, it is a choice, and my dad paid the ultimate price for that choice.

"The thought of this happening to any other family just fills me with horror.

"My dad was a true true gentleman, a really nice guy. The ultimate family guy. He was the best dad."

Jim was a retired accountant. Credit: Emma Damen

The Association of Optometrists wants drivers to be required to produce evidence to prove they meet the legal eyesight requirements when renewing their licence.

Drivers must renew their photocard licence every 10 years. Anyone over the age of 70, must renew their licence every three years.

Adam Sampson, Chief Executive, Association of Optometrists, said: "This law was introduced in 1938. It's never been revised since.

"All you've got to do is to demonstrate you can see a number plate when you're 17 or 18 and you qualify to drive.

Jim was a keen cyclist and liked to keep fit. Credit: Emma Damen

"After that, you simply self-certify to the DVLA, all the way through, that you've still got the eyesight capable of seeing.

"We're seeing more and more cases of particularly elderly people with poor eyesight fatally injuring pedestrians and other road users simply because they can't see.

"So we're calling for the law to be changed and requiring people to produce evidence, so when they say they can see, they actually can."

A recent survey by the Association of Optometrists found that almost six in 10 optometrists have seen a patient in the last month who continues to get behind the wheel, despite their vision being below the legal standard.

1 in 4 people are concerned that someone they know is driving with poor vision

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the families of everyone who has lost a loved one in this way.

"The NHS recommends adults should have their eyes tested every two years, and while we do not have plans to change eyesight requirements for driving, we continue to explore ways to improve road safety."

On Friday, 2 September 2022 at Salisbury Crown Court, Peter Gardner was jailed for six months for causing death by careless driving after pleading guilty.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge said Gardner must have known his eyesight was failing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...