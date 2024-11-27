Farmers are expected to protest at Dover today over changes to the way inheritance tax is being applied to rural landowners.

More than one hundred farmers, from across Kent and Sussex are expected to join the protest, which will take place later this morning.

They are calling on the government to reverse plans, which would see a 20% tax rate applied to all farms worth more than £1million pounds.

The government insists that the vast majority of farms would be unaffected by the changes.

It says that up to £3 million can be passed on by two people free of inheritance tax, anything beyond that will be taxed at 20%, rather than the usual 40%.

But The NFU says it puts the future of many farm businesses under threat.

Broadcaster and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson was among those joining the protest on Tuesday 19 November Credit: PA

On Tuesday 19 November, farmers protested at Westminster, to urge the government to row back on its plans to change agricultural inheritance tax rules.

Around 1,800 members of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) gathered for a mass lobby of MPs, and thousands more joined a rally in Whitehall to protest against the recent Budget.

In a statement the Government said: "With public services crumbling, a £22bn fiscal hole inherited from the previous government and 40% of Agricultural Property Relief going to the 7% wealthiest claimants, we made a difficult decision to ensure the relief is fiscally sustainable.

"Around 500 claims each year will be impacted and farm-owning couples can pass on up to £3m without paying any inheritance tax - this is a fair and balanced approach."

