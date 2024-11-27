Half a month’s worth of rain may hit parts of southern England on Wednesday morning as Storm Conall swoops in.

Up to 50mm could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, according to a yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office.

Around 15-20mm of rain is widely expected in the warning areas, which also cover London and the South West, while some places could get up to 30-40mm.

Some travel disruption and flooding of "a few homes and businesses" is likely.

Storm Conall to bring half a month of rain to southern England Credit: PA Graphics, Source Met Office

The average rainfall for November in southern England is 87.1mm.

On the Isle of Wight, the average is 107.2mm, while it is 106mm in Sussex and 82.6mm in Kent.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

The latest storm, called Conall, is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so communication about severe weather is easier.

There were 93 flood warnings and more than 128 flood alerts still in place across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Chris Wilding, of the Environment Agency, said "significant flooding impacts" are probable in parts of Northamptonshire, with "minor" flooding on the River Severn.

Conditions are not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

Additional minor river and surface water flooding is also 'probable' in parts of the south and east of England from late on Tuesday and through Wednesday, Mr Wilding said.

