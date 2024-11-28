Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Tony Green spoke to Wendy McLoughlin who had her animals stolen

A grandmother from Kent is appealing for the return of her two horses and a foal.

Police have released CCTV of thieves leading the mares away from their paddock at Hartley near Gravesend.

The three mares Wendy McLoughlin was caring for named Freya, Misty and Bess were stolen in what appears to be a planned theft.

When describing what happened the morning after they were taken, Wendy said: "I just was full of disbelief.

"So I raced all the way down to the bottom to see if they were in my bottom field, and when I realised they weren't, I rang the police straight away to report the crime.

"I saw my fence, the stock fencing cut, so I knew there'd been a crime."

Play Brightcove video

Wendy McLoughlin describes how she feels since the disappearance of her horses

Wendy says she hasn't slept since the ponies went missing, she said: "It's the uncertainty of what's going on with them, whether they're being mistreated, whether they've been parted.

"I've put it on Facebook and there are some really, really good people out there who have provided CCTV footage for me and we can actually see that there are two individuals that are leading the three ponies."

Kent Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information, they know that the horses were brought along the Ash Road to the Royal Oak car park, but the horses have not been seen since.

Inspector Mark Stubberfield, Community Safety Unit Sevenoaks, said: "This is a theft of three horses.

"This is an extremely emotional crime that has taken place where animals belonging to the victim have been taken, and that's not lost on us.

"So if anyone has any information about not only this crime, but any other form of rural crime or any other incidents that might be linked or similar in the area, then again, please let us know, whatever that is.

"We'd like to know about it because it might form part of an investigation."

Play Brightcove video

Wendy says she will give a reward for any information that would lead to their recovery

When Wendy was asked what she would say to the people who have taken her ponies, she replied: "They're worth anything to me.

" I will give a reward for information or anything that would lead to their recovery. Please bring them back.

"There'll be no questions asked. Please leave them somewhere that I could collect them from. I don't care how it's done, but just please bring them back, please."

Local people are urged to check their doorbell cameras and CCTV for footage that might help the police recover the ponies.

