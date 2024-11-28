An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died in a car crash in a West Sussex village.

Paramedics tried to save the teenager but he was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a red Vauxhall Corsa on Emsworth Common Road in Westbourne on Wednesday night. (27 November)

Sussex Police were called at around 10.45pm, and two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

"Police would also be keen to speak with anyone who believes they saw the vehicle prior to the collision in the area."

