A date has been announced for the auction of an "exceptionally rare" beer brewed by Beatles frontman Sir Paul McCartney.

The sellers, Folly Wildlife Rescue, need between £20,000 and £30,000 a month to stay afloat.

It is hoped the auction on 9 December 2024, will help towards the centre's operating costs.

The 12 bottles of Old Stinkhorn 2022 Organic Beer were donated by patron Sandra Beck, the widow of the late rock guitarist Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck performs during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, west London in January 2011. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The ale, which is no longer produced, was brewed by Sir Paul McCartney at his Suffolk estate.

T he beer is named after the eponymous fungus at hop-picking time and was gifted only to McCartney's close friends and family.

The Folly Wildlife Rescue centre near Tunbridge Wells in Kent was founded in 1993 and every year treats more than 3,500 injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals and birds.

The site, with its veterinary and x-ray unit, is expensive to run.

Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp visited Folly Wildlife Rescue in 2022 and agreed to become a patron. Credit: Folly Wildlife Rescue

The charity launched a fundraising campaign earlier this year, aiming to raise £250,000 to save its rescue centre from closure.

The campaign raised more than £343,000, with "every penny" raised going towards treating and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife.

The charity will also be looking to "implement a sustainable income to supplement public donations for Folly's future".

The charity made international headlines when Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp visited in 2022 and agreed to become a patron.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...