Nearly two hundred people "strutted" through the streets of Bournemouth on Friday evening, calling for safer streets for women, girls, allies, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Dressed in bright orange clothing and fox-inspired costumes, they made their way through the town centre for FOXSTRUT 2024.

Strutting through Bournemouth Credit: Jayne Jackson Photography

Dorset photographer and activist Jayne Jackson helped organised the event. She said "The event was a joyous and bold call for safer, more inclusive streets...blending activism, art, and celebration into an unforgettable spectacle." She labelled FOXSTRUT 2024 as "Bigger, Brighter and Bolder" and said it "showcased the community's resilience, solidarity and creativity."

Fox inspired costumes Credit: Jayne Jackson Photography

Among those taking part were the Bobcats American Football Team complete with their mascot, as well as organisations such as Dorset Mind and Bourne-Free.

Bobcats American football Team Credit: Jayne Jackson Photography

The parade route entertained onlookers as strutters marched through the heart of Bournemouth, receiving cheers from the public and an impromptu shout-out from The Rock Choir in the Square.

FOXSTRUT 2024 Credit: Jayne Jackson Photography

A Movement Grows co-creators Jayne Jackson and Lorna Rees said they were amazed at the turnout and the positive messages they've received.

Jayne Jackson remarked, “We were overwhelmed by the sheer enthusiasm and support from both strutters and passersby. People stopped, asked questions, and once they understood our mission, every single one of them offered encouragement—thumbs up, cheers, and smiles. It’s proof that Bournemouth stands with us.”

Lorna Rees added, “This year was not only bigger, brighter, and bolder but also deeply personal for me as a tribute to my brilliant nan, Maureen, one of the original participants in the Urban Fox photography project that inspired FOXSTRUT. The atmosphere was joyous, and it’s clear that this town truly embraces what we’re doing.”

Parading through Bournemouth Credit: Jayne Jackson Photography

Originating in Bournemouth, it now inspires similar events across the UK. It says its message is to reclaim public spaces and reject victim-blaming. Lorna added “This is just the beginning. We’re seeing interest from other towns and cities wanting to join the FOXSTRUT family. Together, we can create safer, more inclusive streets nationwide.”