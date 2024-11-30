Move over Mariah... Kent Community Choir releases Christmas singles

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins.

A community youth choir from Kent has written and recorded two new Christmas songs.

It’s hoped the money raised from the singles, 'Long ago in Bethlehem' and 'I've been good this year.. so far' will secure the future of the choir which prides itself on building confidence and friendships among its young people.

They may not might not be in the charts just yet but the two songs would be sure to give Mariah Carey or Slade a run for their money!

Performed by the The Aylesford Community Youth Choir and written by their musical Director, Paul James, it’s hoped funds raised from the records will secure the choir's future.

And if Santa needed a bit of convincing over who’s been naught or nice, these kids have got it covered.