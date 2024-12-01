Joan receiving her Points of Light Award in 2023 Credit: BHF

Tributes have been paid to 108-year-old Joan Willett from Hastings, who raised more than £60,000 for charity during lockdown.

The pensioner, inspired by Sir Tom Moore, walked more than 17 miles up and down a hill outside her care home, raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

She was awarded a British Empire Medal in the King's first Birthday Honours in 2023.

Old Hastings House, where she had lived for 26 years, said she died "gently" on Friday night.

Joan was inspired by Sir Tom Moore during lockdown

Born during World War One in St Leonards-on-Sea, Joan was a teacher for many years, but suffered two heart attacks in later life and underwent several surgeries.

When she completed her challenge, at the age of 104, she told ITV Meridian she wanted to raise money for the charity that had enabled her to live through its research.

The hill she climbed has since been named after her and she received a Points of Light Awards from the prime minister in 2023 in recognition of her fundraising.

The hill where Joan walked has now been named in her honour Credit: BHF

Pauline Glenet, activities director at the care home announced the news of her death 'with a heavy heart,' but said she was much-loved and 'an inspiration to everyone.'

Speaking at a party in her honour in 2023, Joan explained why she began her challenge; “During the pandemic, I was inspired by watching Captain Tom to do my walk for the British Heart Foundation because thanks to their research I have been able to reach the age I am and still enjoy life.

“I’m also so grateful that I came to live at my care home after my second heart attack because the staff are wonderful and have made sure that I keep my independence, which is so important to me.”

Ms Willett said the best thing about her efforts was seeing the kindness of people from all over the world, adding: “You only hear about the bad things in the world but this has given me great faith in humanity.”