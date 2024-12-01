Hundreds of trees planted in Sussex to restore ancient woodland

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

As part of National Tree Week , volunteers have been getting their hands dirty to help restore an ancient woodland in Sussex.

Laughton Greenwood is a community woodland, planted by the people for the people. In fact it wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the support of those who live around it, who help to plant and maintain it.

Over the summer 8000 pine trees were removed to make way for young English saplings which will encourage birds, butterflies, and other wildlife.

“Planting trees is such a great thing to do” says Steve Lewis, the current chair of the wood. “These trees will provide a haven for birds & butterflies for decades to come. Trees store carbon, so mitigate the climate crisis. And as long as the wood remains in community hands these trees will be there for our children and grandchildren to play and enjoy nature.”

Pine trees have been taken out to increase light and encourage wildlife to thrive

“Laughton has some of the best ‘Ancient Woodland’ remaining in the UK” says Debbie Pellett who grew up locally. “But after the war large areas were cut down and replaced with conifers. Little by little we are removing the pine trees & re-planting traditional English woodland trees such as hazel, beech and the mighty oak.”

Last year the volunteers planted 230 trees, this year they hope to plant 400, including 100 hazel trees, to provide food for the rare Hazel Dormouse.

Each new sapling is covered with a biodegradable tube, to ensure it’s protected from deer and to give it the best chance to thrive.

Around 160 volunteers signed up to do their bit. Among them, MP for Lewes, James MacCleary and his family.

Volunteers can also join the team each month to learn woodland skills and ensure this community woodland is protected for generations to come.