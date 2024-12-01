Man dies after car plunges into sea on the Isle of Wight

A man has died after his car plunged into the sea at Gurnard on the Isle of Wight.

A land, sea and air search was launched in the Solent around midnight on Saturday November 30, after a Ford Mondeo was engulfed by the sea on a boat slipway beside Gurnard Sailing Club on Shore Road.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Ryde was retrieved from the vehicle but sadly died at the scene. His family has been informed.

Emergency crews were called to Shore Road just before midnight on Saturday Credit: Google Maps

Lifeboat crews and the coastguard helicopter were involved in the search, which continued into the early hours of Sunday morning, with emergency services unsure if anyone else had been involved.

Police said today that the dead man was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak to anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident.