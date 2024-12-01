A man has died in a crash involving three-vehicles on the A27 in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Fontwell near Arundel just after midnight on Saturday, November 30.

A 38-year-old man from Rustington was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward

The drivers of the two other vehicles and three passengers were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

The westbound carriageway of the A27 was closed for many hours with diversions in place until Saturday afternoon.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam footage to contact them