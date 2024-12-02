Love Island star Georgia Harrison, who has been the victim of online revenge porn in the past, is helping Thames Valley Police launch a campaign about sexual consent.

She is starring in a series of videos which will be shown at schools, clubs and universities to spark up conversations about consent.

The campaign named Consent Conservations, comes after research by the Crown Prosecution Service shows many 18-24-year-olds lack an understanding of what constitutes rape and other sexual offences.

She said:" Only 42% recognised that if you're in a relationship or married you still have to get consent before sex.

"And only 46% recognised that if someone's had drink, drugs or any sort of alcohol they're still responsible for rape."

Claire Wiggett, District Crown Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Sexual activity without consent is a crime. It is vital that we talk openly, honestly, and educate on these issues.

"There are still significant assumptions and misconceptions about consent. That is why we’re joining with Thames Valley Police and others to encourage young people to talk more openly to dispel those misconceptions and understand what consent means in law.

"Let’s get talking."

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Corscadden said: "Consent is such a crucial yet often misunderstood topic, which is why I am so passionate about the Consent Conversations campaign.

"This campaign is inclusive and focused on the 18 to 24 age group, but it’s relevant to everyone, regardless of age, background, or identity. We aim to foster deeper understanding and tackle the misconceptions surrounding consent.

"This is about creating a space where people feel empowered to talk openly about consent—what it means, how it’s communicated, and why it matters. By encouraging these conversations, we’re breaking down the barriers that often stop people from seeking help or speaking up.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our partners, including the Crown Prosecution Service, Reading Pride, Berkshire Women’s Aid, and the survivors who’ve bravely shared their stories to make this campaign impactful.

"These voices, combined with our thought-provoking content, remind us all why discussing consent isn’t just important—it’s essential.

"Together, we’re challenging assumptions, sparking meaningful dialogue, and building a society where everyone understands that consent is more than a word; it’s an ongoing conversation.

"So, whether it’s over coffee, on a walk, or at a festival, let’s talk about consent and make misconceptions clearer for everyone."

Thames Valley Police say if there has been a situation where something happened without clear consent, contact 101, fill in their online form or visit Sexual Assault Referral Centres on their website.

If you've been affected by the issues in this report, you can find links to support here.

