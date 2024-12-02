Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson has been to see the science behind the pioneering heart procedure.

A pioneering procedure that could transform the lives of thousands of people who suffer from heart irregularities has been carried out in Hampshire. Doctors at University Hospital Southampton have fitted a new type of pacemaker involving two separate devices that can communicate with each other.The system, which could be the solution for patients whose bodies have rejected single pacemakers, is the first of its kind in the world.

Karen Cooper, who has had a pacemaker since she was 17, has undergone the procedure to have the new device fitted.

The new type of pacemaker involves two separate devices that can communicate with each other. Credit: ITV Meridian

It is made up of two capsules, which are placed in separate chambers of the heart.

Dr John Paisey, Consultant cardiologist said: "What's new now with this device is we've got the extra sophistication of being able to stimulate both chambers of the heart - the top chamber and the bottom chamber.

"We have those talk to each other, so that the patient's heart beats in a more physiological sequence. That's what we're so excited about with this device."

Standard pacemakers have a box implanted under the skin but away from the heart, with a wire or wires running into it to deliver electrical pulses.

But, for s ome patients, their bodies are unable to cope with the standard pacemakers.

The procedure will be for patients whose bodies are unable to cope with standard pacemakers. Credit: ITV Meridian

Karen Cooper said: "Unfortunately, the pacemakers that I had on my shoulders, they got infected. So, then I ended up with a blood clot and I had to be put in the abdomen.

"It's not stressful now and I can just get on with everything and I know that I can't get any infections. It's got a longer battery life as well - brilliant."

The new pacemakers are more expensive, so for now, procedures will be limited to those most in need.

"The longer you have a pacemaker in for, the greater the risk is of something going wrong with it at some stage in the future.

"So if we can move to a situation where more patients have this type of device upfront, we'll have less patients having problems with life threatening complications, such as infection requiring major surgery to remove the device."

This could end up being a revolutionary approach that can improve and save more peoples lives in future.

