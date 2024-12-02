A retired police dog has rescued a vulnerable man from woodland in East Sussex, on his first walk since undergoing major surgery.

Bear was being walked by his owner, Julia Pope, when he sensed the presence of the man who was a missing person the police were searching for.

The German Shepherd took Julia, who's a former police officer, to the missing man last Thursday (28 November).

Ms Pope said: “This was his first proper walk since his surgery and we thought it would be a gentle wander but then it ended up being quite dramatic.

“Bear went into work mode, he suddenly stopped and started indicating towards an area of dense undergrowth – and then dragged us to it, where he located and alerted us to a vulnerable man.

“The man was confused, wet, cold and had fallen over, and was unable to get up unaided. I’m not sure he would have survived the night as it was extremely cold and almost dark at that point with no-one else in the vicinity.

“The area was off the beaten track and would be very easy to get lost in, especially in the dark.

“Unbeknownst to us, the man was a vulnerable missing person who officers had been searching for without any success.

Bear continues to work as a well-being and trauma support dog for police staff Credit: The Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA

“We were able to assist the man back to an area where we could co-ordinate with police officers who had been searching for him and thankfully reunite with him with his family, with Bear leading the way back.

“It’s an amazing stroke of luck really that we were in the right place at the right time – two former police officers and a retired police dog.”

Ms Pope adopted Bear in 2020 after he retired. The pair were celebrating his 12th birthday on the day of the incident.

The retired police dog (RPD) continues to work as a well-being and trauma support dog for police staff and is supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

The charity, which rehabilitates, protects and supports working and retired police dogs, supported Bear and his owners last summer when he lost the use of his rear legs and was struggling to walk.

He needed an emergency MRI and surgery to treat four herniated discs in his spine, thought to have been caused by his years of strenuous work as a police dog.

Bear then underwent surgery after two benign tumours were spotted in a scan two weeks ago.

Thin Blue Paw trustee, Kieran Stanbridge, said: “RPD Bear is a true hero – his training and instinct kicked in and he managed to lead his owners, who are former police officers themselves, to this vulnerable man who needed urgent help.

“Thanks to Bear, the man received the help he needed from local officers; even in his retirement, he’s still saving lives.”

