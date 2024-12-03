A drug gang who hid cocaine among a shipment of bananas found in Portsmouth are due to be sentenced today.

A street value of £200 million worth of cocaine was found inside the consignment at Portsmouth International Port after arriving on a cargo ship from Colombia.

The drugs were removed and officers followed the shipment of bananas to its delivery address, leading to the arrest of five men.

The seizure is believed to be one of the largest ever of its type in the UK Credit: National Crime Agency

Border Force officers at Portsmouth port found 2.3 tonnes of cocaine, after the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) provided intelligence that the group would be arriving on a cargo ship from Turbo, Colombia, concealed within a legitimate consignment of bananas.

Officers from OCP removed the drugs and followed the shipment to an industrial estate in North London.

The men were then arrested by officers, supported by an armed MPS unit, in Tottenham, in February 2021, after receiving 41 pallets of bananas into which the cocaine had been loaded.

The cocaine was found in pallets of bananas Credit: National Crime Agency

The National Crime Agency say the drugs had different branded stamps on them, which corresponded to particular organised crime groups that were going to sell them on the streets of London and the wider UK.

Crime boss Petko Zhutev, 39, admitted importation of a class A drug. He will be sentenced today with Bruno Kuci, 32, of no fixed address, and Gjergji Diko, 34, of West Beckton.

It is believed to be one of the largest-ever seizures of its type in the UK.

