Two of three horses which were stolen from a paddock in Kent have been returned, police have confirmed, but a foal is still missing.

CCTV cameras caught the moment the two horses and a foal were led away from their paddock at Hartley near Gravesend sometime between 21 and 22 November 2024.

The fencing was damaged and the animals were led through a field onto Ash Road.

Police launched an investigation, and the owner of the horses told ITV Meridian she was devastated over the theft.

Speaking on Thursday 28 November, Wendy McLoughlin said she was 'in disbelief' over the theft of the mares who are named Freya, Misty and Bess.

However, after following several lines of enquiry, police attended a location off Shamrock Road, Gravesend on Monday 2 December, where two white horses were seized and successfully reunited with their rightful owner.

A four-year-old horse remains missing and is described as brown, with white feet and a white stripe on her nose.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "An investigation remains ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to call the West Kent appeals lines on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/198687/24.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

