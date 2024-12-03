Play Brightcove video

Plans to host the Marston International Airshow are being explored by organisers, twelve years on from the controversial previous one. ITV News Meridian's Tony Green has been down to find out more.

Plans have been revealed for the return of the Manston International Airshow to the Kent coast - for the first time in 12 years.

Organisers hope that the proposals will take off in 2025.

It will see heritage aircraft take to the skies of Thanet on what will be the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Flying fanatics have welcomed the show's return as they believe it will remind people of the avionic tradition of north-east Kent.

The planners also want to hold it on the same weekend as Eastbourne Airbourne, the South East's biggest airshow, as they believe it will give them a better chance to book the Red Arrows.

Bill Giles on why he want to restart the show.

Organisers say the airshow will aim to teach visitors about Kent's aviation history, as they hope to raise both awareness and money for local and national charities.

Manston Airport was important in the Battle of Britain, being used to take of the Luftwaffe in Northern France, Belgium and the English Channel.

Event organiser Bill Giles says he has organised shows in the past and is excited to show the event to the public.

He said: "It was something I have been mulling over for a number of years now.

"In 2024, all the ducks fell in a row and that is why we are looking at 2025 for the biggest airshow in Kent."

In 2013, around 30000 people descended on the site, leading to chaos on the roads of north Kent.

However, thousands of guests who attended the last event, held in 2013, may have less positive memories from the previous show.

Chaos hit the roads of north Kent and thousands of people were left sitting in traffic queues for hours in what many blamed as 'poor planning.'

It even took one woman seven hours to travel five miles.

However, the new guard have promised that that won't be the case this time.

Mr Giles added: "The very first meetings that we had with regard to the show was specifically about traffic management.

"We have been working on a huge array of things to make sure it doesn't happen including ways for the general public to come by train."

