Southsea Common on Portsmouth seafront has been cordoned off following the discovery of unexploded ordnance.

Hampshire police sealed off the area on Tuesday at Pier Road, which has included the closure of local attractions.

The public are being advised to avoid the area.

A force spokesman said: “We are currently on scene on Pier Road, Southsea, after a piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered.

“Cordons have been put in place and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety.

“These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.

“We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

“We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.”

