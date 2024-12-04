A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major fire at an old Debenhams store in Canterbury city centre.

Emergency services were called to the building on Guildhall street after the fire broke out at around 8:45pm on Monday (2 December).

Nearby roads were closed, properties were evacuated and one person was treated for breathing in smoke. The fire was brought under control on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of arson and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene of the fire and continue to work to make the area safe. Credit: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Detectives are appealing for information regarding the incident, and would like to thank those who have already come forward and spoken to officers.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 03-0160. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...