ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reports

A boy from Kent who was born with serious health conditions affecting his sight, hearing and mobility, has defied the odds and taken his very first steps.

Doctors told Malachi Martin's parents that he would never be able to walk or talk.

But, remarkably, Malachi, 11, from Tunbridge Wells has been able to take his first steps, thanks to a special immersive experience room at Chailey Heritage School in Sussex.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Malachi's mother Claire said: "As soon as he was born, it was obvious there was things wrong, so it was quite traumatic.

"The doctor basically said that he probably would never walk, talk, eat, or too much, really."

Malachi's father Brendan said they grieve for what he loses in life.

"It takes a long time to realise actually you've had the most beautiful, wonderful child," he said.

"He has a beautiful life."

But now Malachi is taking his first tentative steps towards a brighter future - stimulated by the sights and sounds of a special immersive space at Chailey Heritage School in East Sussex.

" Just seeing your child able to do so many things that you thought he wouldn't be able to, but actually you've hoped he could, you've given him those opportunities," Claire added.

"To have Chailey as a partner going, yes, we can see that potential in your child, 'we're going to try this, we're going to try that, no, that didn't work, let's find a different option', and they've kind of constantly been searching for what works specifically for him.

"That has been amazing for us.

"But it's finding what he needs to help him achieve what he's capable of."

Michelle Maskell class teacher at Chailey School said: "When we took Malachi to the immersive space, he was just so excited by all of the images on the screen, so we started taking his walker in with us.

" We had fireworks displayed on the projection, it was really good for Malachi's vision, and also it had the bang sound, which again is good for Malachi to hear, because he really responds to things that light up and things that make a sound.

"Th e combination of the two for him were really exciting, and then he gradually started to try to step, and over the weeks, he stepped more and more until he touched the actual image.

"W e were so excited as a team, we were in tears.

"We praised him and encouraged him, and he got there, and it was fantastic."

