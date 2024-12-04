The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Andover in Hampshire have paid tribute to 'a caring, thoguhtful and loving person.'

Sean Ember, 35, was pronounced dead at 8:41pm at a property on Arcaro Road in Picket Twenty on Friday night. (Friday 29 November)

Sean’s family, who are receiving support from specialist officers, have paid the following tribute to him: “Sean was a caring, thoughtful and loving person.

"His intelligence, sense of humour and charm made him the endearing character that meant so much to everyone.

“Sean will be deeply missed by all of those whose heart he touched.

Police were called to a property in Arcaro Road in Andover on Friday night. (29 November) Credit: ITV Meridian

"A loved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to so many.

“The family appreciate the heartfelt messages and condolences for Sean but would request some privacy at this difficult time.”

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

A 41-year-old man from Southampton - remains in custody.

