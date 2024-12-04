Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme has been to Portsmouth FC's training ground to meet Alan Knight MBE to find out more about his cancer diagnosis.

A 'legendary' former Portsmouth goalkeeper has encouraged fans to 'not be embarrassed and not be scared' as he vouches them to check themselves for cancer.

Back in October, former Pompey goalkeeper Alan Knight MBE revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer - something he says that 'came as a big shock.'

However, despite his cancer spreading, he wants to use his experience to raise awareness of the symptoms.

He said: " I have had my issues with alcohol and being in recovery myself now, and that has been a big part of my recovery, helping people pull through addictions and whatnot in and out of the city.

"This obviously came as a big shock but the main aim of myself is to try and raise awareness and make sure any person, not just prostate cancer but any cancer, goes and gets the checks done."

Play Brightcove video

Alan Knight MBE on why people should check for cancer.

Alan spoke publicly about his diagnosis for the first time in October.

He had requested a PSA blood test having noticed some worrying symptoms, including needing to use the toilet more frequently at night and having a weak stream.

Alan said: "Its not curable but manageable; obviously I am just in my first couple of chemo sessions, another four to go, but trying to stay positive with that, and just looking forward to getting better."

It is estimated that 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

There are 150 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in the UK every year.

Around 12000 men die from prostate cancer every year and the survival chances are 78%.

041224 ALAN KNIGHT PICTURE 1

The 63-year-old spent 22 years at Fratton Park, playing 801 games overall between 1978 and 2000, making his the record holder for the most appearances for a single club for a goalkeeper.

He holds a special place to many Pompey supporters, who fondly calling him 'the legend;' despite his high regard, fans of rival clubs have reached out to Alan on his recovery.

He said: "The club have backed me 100 per cent, the Pompey family you call it, they have been marvellous - I still haven't got back to half of the people who have been in to me for that.

"I have even had a few Saints supporters get in touch and they have been brilliant as well.

"Everyone has been brilliant and it has all been positive stuff."

041224 ALAN KNIGHT PICTURE 2

Alan is continuing with a course of chemotherapy and administering hormone injections to help send his cancer into remission.

Despite all this, Alan continues to work in his role as a club ambassador for the Championship side, and aims to be a force to the people that he wants to help.

If you have been affected by anything in this story, you can contact Prostate Cancer UK's Risk Information Service at 0800 074 8383.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...