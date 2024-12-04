A Kent takeaway boss has been prosecuted for dumping a whole kebab still on its skewer on a playing field popular with families.

Sevenoaks District Council took legal action against 7 Oak Catering Ltd, known as Seal Kebab and Pizza House in Church Street.

They've been ordered to pay £1,512 for fly-tipping.

A member of the public issued a complaint in April and found waste discarded on Church Street in Seal, including partially-eaten burgers and other food, along with paper and plastic bags.

It was traced back to Seal Kebab and Pizza House, and the business was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.

A member of the public found partially-eaten burgers, paper and plastic bags discarded on Church Street in Seal. Credit: BPM Media

Then in May, the council's environmental investigations team discovered three bags of dumped waste on Seal Recreation Ground, which included the whole kebab on a skewer and a large pile of receipts from Seal Kebab and Pizza.

The take-away ignored several letters from the council and failed to turn up to be interviewed regarding the incidents.

Company director Oguzhan Karsandi appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on November 25, where he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and failing in his duty of care.

Council cabinet member for cleaner and greener Irene Roy said: "Our team tried on many occasions to work with Mr Karsandi to resolve this issue, but he continued to fail in his duty of care and was caught fly-tipping.

"Not only was the waste cleared up at a cost to the taxpayer, but it was also tipped in a well-used public space used by local families.

"As Mr Karsandi refused to heed our warnings, we had no choice but to take further action to protect our communities."

