ITV Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports

A 95-year-old lady from Dorset, who fell and broke her hip, was left lying on a cold pavement for over five hours before an ambulance arrived.

Winifred Soanes said to her husband of over 60 years that she thought she was going to die.

Passers-by on Christchurch High Street provided blankets and hot water bottles for the pensioner.

Winifred is still in hospital recovering after her hip operation.

Arthur Soanes said his wife thought she was going to die

Her husband Arthur Soanes said: "She thought she was going to die, after two or three hours because she was getting cold from the pavement.

"She really thought she was going to die but bless her she thought of me as well at that time and she was worrying how I was gonna manage but that's Win."

When describing his marriage he said: "61 glorious years and I hope we have a few more left.

"I miss her for everything because she's my eyes really."

Arthur is visually impaired and he 'relies totally on his 95-year-old wife.'

He said the hours waiting on Christchurch High Street were traumatic, for them both.

He said: "She's my life and I couldn't believe how long we had to wait and wait, each minute was like an hour it was terrible"I was holding her hand and talking to her and saying we'll get over this, it's alright, but in the blink of an eyelid your whole world changes."

Jennifer Baylis, an eyewitness said Winifred was incredibly stoic

Jennifer Baylis, an eyewitness said: "She was incredibly stoic, she held it together so so well, you could she was in a phenomenal amount of pain but it's when she said to me I'm going to die here tonight, that was heartbreaking to hear that and her husband was saying they don't care about us."

Jane Chandler, Executive Director of Quality Patient Care at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We would like to offer our sincere apologies to Mrs Soanes for the delay in our response.

"The delay was unacceptable and falls below the high standards of care we aim to provide.

"Delays in our care is not something we want any of our patients to experience, and when a delay does occur, it’s taken very seriously.

"Our response to Mrs Soanes will be reviewed and any learnings will be implemented, to help improve our service to patients.

Winifred is in hospital recovering after her hip operation Credit: ITV News Meridian

"At the time of Mrs Soanes’ fall, our service was under extreme pressure, and our response time was impacted by this.

"This demand was further compounded by hospital handover delays and system pressures within the wider NHS and social care.

"We continue to work incredibly hard with our partners in the NHS and social care, to do all we can to improve the service that patients receive."

The couple says they understand the NHS is under pressure, but the five hours is too much for a 95-year-old.

