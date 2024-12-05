Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Aden Maynard was stopped by Police in woodland near Tunbridge Wells

A 21-year-old from has been jailed for three years for his role in a drugs supply network in West Kent called the AD Line.

Aden Maynard was stopped by Police in woodland near Tunbridge Wells and told them he was simply out for a walk, but a police dog sniffed out almost 220 grams of cocaine.

Supplies of ketamine, cannabis, cash and a burner phone were also seized after they were hidden by Aden Maynard in the woods.

Kent Police say he was initially seen acting suspiciously outside an address in Hornbean Avenue, after patrols attended a disturbance on 13 July 2024.

Maynard was wearing a shoulder bag and after spotting officers ran into a nearby wooded area.

He was located by a constable without the bag, and claimed he was simply out enjoying a walk.

A Police Dog named Charlie was brought in to assist in the search and led officers to an area in the woods near an abandoned fridge.

Aden Maynard was jailed for three years and four months Credit: Kent Police

The bag was found concealed in dense foliage. It contained drugs with an estimated street value of at least £30,000, and more than £1,400 cash was also found, along with phones and a lock knife.

Maynard was later arrested and a review of one of the phones linked it to a drugs network known as the AD line, according to Police.

An investigation also led to the recovery of CCTV from shops in Swanley and Westerham, which showed him paying for the phone to be topped up.

Further evidence linking Maynard to the drugs was uncovered after a sales receipt was found in the shoulder bag, for a TV and oven - this led officers to a retailer in Orpington where security footage showed him making the purchase.

Maynard, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

He also admitted counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, as well as charges of possessing a knife in public and possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized).

On Monday 2 December, the 21-year-old was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Police Constable James Heaver said: "Maynard was seen to return to the woods after we had initially spoken to him and it was clear he was panicked about what we were about to find.

"After almost 30 minutes searching for the bag we believed he had hidden, PD Charlie then quickly led us to its hiding place.

"This was a significant seizure of drugs and Maynard’s phone provided further and irrefutable evidence of his role in an extensive operation supplying to multiple users."

