The trial is set to start of a 20-year-old man accused of the murder of a 34-year-old physical trainer and the attempted murder of a second woman on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is charged with the murder of Amie Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Ms Gray, from Poole, died at the scene. Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Dorset police cordoned off the area on Bournemouth seafront. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement after her death: "Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

" Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always."

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter "beautiful inside and out".

She said: "As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

" When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored."

The trial is expected to start at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

