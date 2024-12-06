A drunk HGV driver has been arrested after hitting an ambulance in Southampton.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it received an emergency 999 call with the caller reporting a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

It happened at the junction of High Road and Parkville Road in Southampton yesterday (Thursday 5 December).

The pedestrian had suffered serious arm and shoulder injuries.

Whilst the ambulance crew were helping the patient, they reported that an HGV had clipped the ambulance as it tried to drive past.

Police officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary asked the HGV driver to complete a breathalyser test which he failed. He was then arrested for drink driving.

Mark Ainsworth, executive director of operations at SCAS, said: “Fortunately neither of the ambulance crew, or anyone else at the scene, were injured as a result of the second collision but we did then have to send a second ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“However, there was a delay in getting the injured pedestrian to hospital and this could have been catastrophic had they suffered more serious or life-threatening injuries.

"The accident has also taken an ambulance off the road at a time when our service, and the wider NHS, is under extreme pressure."

He added: “I would ask everyone this year to make a pledge not to drive any vehicle if they are under the influence of drink or drugs.

"Even the smallest amount of alcohol drunk or drugs used can affect your driving. It’s not worth the risk to you or other road users, so just don’t do it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...