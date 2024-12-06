Police have released new CCTV of a man sought in connection with a rape in Hastings last Saturday evening (30 November).

The footage was captured from Queens Road at 6.23pm, shortly before the incident occurred at a private address in nearby Milward Crescent.

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “We are urgently seeking to identify this man, who we believe may hold vital information about this serious crime which left a young woman in extreme distress."

"She continues to receive support from specialist officers as our enquiries continue."

“Time is of the essence, and I would encourage the public to share our appeal as far as possible in an attempt to identify and locate this man."

Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV video footage released by Sussex Police from Queens Road in Hastings on Saturday night

He is described as white, aged 20-30, and was wearing a black hooded jumper, grey jogging bottoms and a grey beanie hat.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw him in the area around that time, or captured any relevant dash cam, mobile or CCTV footage to get in touch.

"Contact us on 101 or report it online if you can help – or call 999 if you see him – quoting Operation Chalton."

“Similarly, if you are reading this and you are the person in this footage, please contact us."

“While this was an extremely unusual occurrence, I recognise the concern it will have caused in the local community, and would like to remind the public to remain vigilant – and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...