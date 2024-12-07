Play Brightcove video

Drone footage reveals extent of the damage in the former Debenhams store

A 16-year old from Canterbury has been arrested following a blaze at a former Debenhams store in the city centre.

The teenager was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of arson following the blaze on Monday 2nd December,

He is the fourth person to be detained by police following the fire on Guildhall Street.

The incident resulted in residents being evacuated whilst multiple crews from Kent Fire and Rescue service brought the flames under control.

The blaze broke out on Monday evening Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 12-year old girl, who was arrested on Wednesday 4th December, and a 15-year old boy arrested on Tuesday 3rd December, on suspicion of arson, have also been bailed.

A 15-year old boy from Ashford, arrested on suspicion of arson on Wednesday 4 December, was released without charge.

Kent Police has thanked everyone who has come forward with information relevant to the ongoing investigation.