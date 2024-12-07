Storm Darragh has hit the south of England with strong winds and rain causing disruption to travel.

Trees are down, roads have been closed, and many Christmas events have been cancelled.

Here's a breakdown of what has been impacted in the south of England.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesman said: “Due to Storm Darragh today temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We are monitoring closely and our Met Office expert embedded within our operation is ensuring we have the latest available information.

“Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

“Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airlines due to possible disruption.

The southbound QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds.

Storm Darragh has arrived in the Solent with winds gusting up to 60 knots.

Wightlink Travel said all three routes are still running but customers travelling on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry service may be delayed by up to two hours. Lymington-Yarmouth is on time as is the FastCat service.

Red Funnel said all sailings have been cancelled on Red Funnel between Southampton and West Cowes because of poor weather conditions.

Roads have been closed including the A34 near Winchester.

A34. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Football matches have also been postponed because of the weather conditions.