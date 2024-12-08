Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Juliette Fletcher has been speaking to the family in Gravesend.

A woman says she's devastated after her grandmother's gravestone was taken from her resting place.

Cherie Pontin said they've searched Gravesend Cemetery but it's nowhere to be found.

Gravesham Borough Council is supporting the family and said a theft of this kind is extremely rare.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Cherie said: "Who would want to take my grandmother's gravestone? It just makes no sense.

"It's just really heartbreaking, especially as well, it's coming up to a 19-year anniversary when Nan passed, and Christmas, and we come here at those times to remember her.

"Now a memory of her has been taken away, and it's absolutely heartbreaking.

All the family are absolutely devastated."

The family regularly visits and places flowers on Beryl Reader's grave. Credit: ITV Meridian

The family first noticed that the gravestone was missing during a visit in the middle of November.

They are now looking at replacing the stone, but say it could take months to be put in place.

"It is something that we're looking into with regards to the cost and whether it's affordable for us to do that," Cherie added.

"But the issue that we have right now, which is very difficult, it's Christmas time, and the people that make the stones have advised us it would be at least 12 weeks, if not more, to be able to replace it."

The cemetery has offered to put a cross and some flowers down but Cherie says the family are worried it could happen again.

"We really need to have awareness, and people need to be vigilant when they're coming to the grave site and to have a look around, and if they see anything strange, to let the cemetery know."

Gravesham Borough council's grounds staff have searched the area and the family has been offeed a temporary cross to mark the resting place.

The cemetery has offered to put a cross and some flowers down in place of the gravestone. Credit: ITV Meridian

Mary Bobby from Gravesham Borough Council said: "It's extremely rare.

"Occasionally a little trinket might get moved around, but in the 10 years, i've worked for GBC i've never seen something that has come up before so it's very very rare.

"They have very little value - once they are inscribed. and they cant be used for other people's graves so there's no rhyme or reason for doing it."

Cherie says the incident has been reported to Kent Police but due to the lack of witnesses and CCTV, there's little they can do.

