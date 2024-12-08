A man who was hit by a car as he crossed the road in Maidstone in Kent, has died in hospital.

The incident happened on the A26 Tonbridge Road near its junction with Stanford Drive, on Wednesday 6 November 2024.

Police say a white Toyota H-CR was travelling from Maidstone towards Barming, when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was crossing the road on foot near the Esso petrol station at around 8:10pm.

Police and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were called and a 59 year-old-man was taken to a hospital.

He died a month later on Friday 6 December.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Serious collision investigators are investigating the circumstances and are urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, or CCTV, should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/DGC/108/24. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk.

"Dashcam footage can be uploaded here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/ axon/community-request/public/ tonbridgeroadrtc06112024."

