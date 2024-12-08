Some homes in Eynsham in Oxfordshire have been left with no water as strong winds from Storm Darragh have hit the power supply to water treatment works.

Thames Water says the windy weather has impacted the supply to a number of water treatment works and pumping stations across the area - leaving some homes with low or no water pressure.

The OX29 postcode has been affected.

In a statement a spokesperson from Thames Water said: "We're working with the various power supply companies to get power restored as soon as possible.

"Once the power is back on, we'll get the water flowing again.

"We're working to get this fixed as quickly as possible."

Travel:

Storm Darragh is continuing to disrupt travel services across the region.

Wightlink ferry services have also been affected with morning sailings from Portsmouth and Fishbourne cancelled.

A spokesperson for the company said: "On the FastCat route, the 07:15 and 08:15 from Portsmouth Harbour; 07:45 and 08:45 from Ryde Pier Head are cancelled.

"The Lymington to Yarmouth route is running normally.

"Wightlink apologises for any disruption to your travel plans. Safety is always our top priority."

There is no service on Hovertravel between Ryde and Southsea due to the poor weather conditions.

And there is also no service on 'Passenger Vehicle' sailings on Red Funnel between Southampton and East Cowes.

Debris from Storm Darragh on the railway line in Kent. Credit: Network Rail Kent and Sussex

Network Rail is warning passengers to check before they travel as some services are likely to be disrupted due to Storm Darragh.A spokesperson said: "High winds can cause branches, trees and objects from further away to fall onto the tracks, damaging overhead wires and blocking the railway."We are working hard to keep you moving and our teams are currently making sure that lines are clear of branches/debris and are safe."

Southeastern services between Ashford International and Canterbury West have been cancelled due to a fallen tree on the line at Wye.

Events:

The Festival of Light at Longleat in Wiltshire has been cancelled meaning the Wiltshire attraction is staying closed for a second day.

It is the second time the famous park has had to close for two days in just weeks after damage was caused by Storm Bert in November.

The high winds during Saturday topped trees and lanterns as well as ripping some of the silk work.

Head of Operations Scott Ashman said: “Just as two weeks ago, our crews are working around the clock to make the site safe and repair the damaged lanterns so we can ensure The Festival of Light is as spectacular as it was before Storm Darragh hit.

“It’s as disappointing for us as it is for guests when we have to close.

"However, we also know they will understand that safety must come first, and we want to ensure when we do open that the experience is as good as they expect it to be.”

"Naturally rebooking is subject to availability, but we hope the majority can be accommodated in some way.

“We are planning to be open again on Monday 9 December and will add any changes to our website."

High winds on Saturday topped trees and lanterns as well as ripping some of the silk work on the displays at Longleat. Credit: Longleat

In Kent the Dickensian Christmas Festival and Rochester Christmas Market - which attracted over 100,000 visitors in 2023 - has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesperson said: "We appreciate how disappointing this will be for those who had planned to visit this weekend.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but it is necessary to ensure the safety of our visitors and everyone involved with either the market, Christmas village or festival."