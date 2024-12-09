Play Brightcove video

The Bishop of Rochester, Rt Rev Jonathan Gibbs calls for a "change in culture" in responding to victims and survivors of abuse.

The Diocese of Rochester has voted to pass a motion of No Confidence in the Archbishops' Council, as it says independent oversight and scrutiny is needed when it comes to safeguarding.The Bishop of Rochester has led calls for urgent reform to the Council, which is the senior governing body of the Church of England.

It comes following the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, after he admitted failures of safeguarding.

Rt Rev Jonathan Gibbs, The Bishop of Rochester said: "This decision reflects the Synod’s grave concerns regarding the findings of multiple independent reports highlighting safeguarding failures and systemic issues within the Church of England.

"This motion is not a call for condemnation but a humble acknowledgment of the Church’s shared responsibility to protect the vulnerable and rebuild trust.

"We call upon the Archbishops’ Council to undertake urgent and meaningful reforms, as recommended by the reports, to ensure accountability, professionalism, and transparency in safeguarding.

"As members of the body of Christ, we remain committed to advocating for a Church that is safe, inclusive, and responsive to those it serves."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...