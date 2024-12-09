Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for information to help solve the double murder of a father and son from West Sussex.

Daniel Poole, 46, and his son Liam Poole, 22, travelled to Malaga in Spain, together, on Sunday, 31 March 2019.

They haven't made contact with their family in Burgess Hill since.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for their murders.A decision to treat their disappearance as a murder investigation was made in 2022.Police know that once the pair had arrived in Malaga, they hired a grey Peugeot 308 with the registration number 0254 KTM.

This car was never returned, and their luggage was left in their hotel, together with their passports. The vehicle was later found abandoned by Spanish Police.A man from West Sussex and another from Merseyside were arrested on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, in connection with the double murder.

The pair travelled to Malaga in Spain together on 31 March 2019. Credit: Google Maps

Annabelle Goodenough, Sussex Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “This is a shocking and sad case and Danny and Liam’s family deserve justice, answers and closure.

“We know it can be hard for some people to speak directly to the police which is why our charity is here for you.

"We are hoping that with the passage of time it will be easier to share what you know. Crimestoppers has been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we’ve always kept.

“Our charity is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact Crimestoppers online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.

“We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us.

"You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference, and you could be eligible for this reward.”

