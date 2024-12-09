Play Brightcove video

A major fire has ripped through a cafe in Dorchester in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue service were called to The Gorge Cafe, on South Street, where the building was engulfed in flames.

The building has now partially collapsed after the fire spread across two the neighbouring roofs.

People living and working nearby are being advised to close doors and windows due to the volume of smoke.

Drone footage reveals extensive damage to the building on South Street, Dorchester. Credit: Barry Whettingsteel: The Secret Garden Cafe

A spokesperson for DWFRS said: "We are currently dealing with a serious fire in a commercial premises on South Street, Dorchester.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area so local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution."

Drone images taken this morning reveal the extensive damage to the building.

There are currently several road closures in place in the centre of the town as crews continue to deal with the fire in South Street.

More follows.