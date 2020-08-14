Here's your ITV Meridian forecast with Philippa Drew

Today:

After a rather cloudy and murky start, although it will soon brighten up with some sunny spells developing. However, there is the continuing threat of thunderstorms, locally severe, to break out during the afternoon. Feeling rather warm and humid too.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Tonight:

Further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue in places overnight. It will be another rather warm and humid night too. Some low cloud and hill fog around.

Minimum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday:

After a cloudy and murky start, some bright or sunny spells will develop during the day. These may trigger a few scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Humid.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Often cloudy, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms, locally severe, likely throughout the period, especially on Sunday into Monday. Less hot than recently, but still feeling warm and humid.