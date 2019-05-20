Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage covered in milkshake during Newcastle visit - man arrested

Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip's Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as a person was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in police custody."