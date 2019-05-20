- ITV Report
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage covered in milkshake during Newcastle visit - man arrested
Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.
The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip's Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.
Mr Farage was led away by security as a person was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in police custody."
The politician had just given a short speech at the city's Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.
Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald's outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, the restaurant's staff have said.
Below is the full list of North East Member of European Parliament (MEP) candidates standing for election:
Conservatives Richard Lawrie Chris J Galley Duncan Crute
Labour Jude Kirton-Darling Paul BrannenClare Penny-Evans
Liberal Democrats Fiona Hall Julie Porksen Aidan King
Brexit Party Brian Monteith John Tennant Richard Monaghan
Change Frances Weetman Penny Hawley Kathryn Heywood
Green Rachel Featherstone Jonathan Elmer Dawn Furness
UKIP Richard Elvin Chris Gallacher Alan Breeze