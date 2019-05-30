Seven-year-old boy in 'critical condition' following Lightwater Valley incident

A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition following an incident at Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the park near Ripon at 11:30 am on Thursday 30th May.

The child was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by Yorkshire Air Ambulance, where he remains in hospital with head injuries. North Yorkshire Police said the boy was conscious when emergency services arrived and his injuries were believed to not be life-threatening, however, his condition is now critical.

Witnesses at the park claimed to see the child fall from the Twister rollercoaster. The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation.

Mark Charnley, who is visiting the region on holiday from Barrow-in-Furness, told ITV News he saw the boy 'hanging backwards from the carriage', before he fell. He said members of the public and an off-duty police officer ran to help the boy.