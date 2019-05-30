Advertisement

Seven-year-old boy in 'critical condition' following Lightwater Valley incident

A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition following an incident at Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the park near Ripon at 11:30 am on Thursday 30th May.

The child was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by Yorkshire Air Ambulance, where he remains in hospital with head injuries. North Yorkshire Police said the boy was conscious when emergency services arrived and his injuries were believed to not be life-threatening, however, his condition is now critical.

Witnesses at the park claimed to see the child fall from the Twister rollercoaster. The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation.

Mark Charnley, who is visiting the region on holiday from Barrow-in-Furness, told ITV News he saw the boy 'hanging backwards from the carriage', before he fell. He said members of the public and an off-duty police officer ran to help the boy.

  • Eyewitness recalls the moment 'everybody started shouting'
  • Latest statement from North Yorkshire Police

To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains. However, his condition is now described as critical.

Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy.

– North Yorkshire Police
  • Latest statement from Lightwater Valley

We have been informed by North Yorkshire Police that the medical condition of the child involved in the incident at the park yesterday is now described as critical.

We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family.

While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation is continuing, we will support them and be guided by their advice.

– Lightwater Valley
The park remains open today Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Following the incident, the theme park remained open to the public. The ride concerned 'will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.'

Earlier, Lightwater Valley confirmed that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel were on-site.

In a statement, Lightwater Valley said they were "committed to providing support to the affected family."

  • Aerial footage shows the Twister ride from the sky

The Twister ride is described as giving riders "the impression that they might not make it around the next corner, with the threat of plummeting into the treetops" on the official Lightwater Valley theme park website.

The information on the web page has now been removed.

The information on the page has since been removed from the site Credit: Lightwater Valley
  • Theme park visitor Emma Rowland tweeted this video of the air ambulance landing at the park. Credit: @Rowlandbird

  • Lara-Susan James claims the incident happened on the Twister rollercoaster. Credit: @larasue

  • Simon Moran, a visitor at the park posted these pictures of the ride on his Twitter account. Credit: @sirimo

In a statement, Lightwater Valley park confirmed the ride remains closed but the rest of the park is open.

Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family. We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services.

The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

We will provide updates when new information becomes available.

– Lightwater Valley