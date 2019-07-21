26-year-old man dies in stabbing in Chester-le-Street

A man has died and another has been seriously injured following an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at around 2.05am on Sunday following reports of a stabbing in Melville Street, in Chester-le-Street.

A 26-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, aged 42, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and people are being urged to avoid the area while officers carry out their enquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Victoria Fuller, who is leading the investigation, said: “This investigation is in the very early stages, but I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“I would ask that people avoid the area if possible to allow our officers to carry out their enquiries. Neighbourhood officers are being deployed to the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and cooperation while we deal with the incident.”