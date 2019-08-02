Passengers land back in Newcastle after three-day delay

Geordie passengers who were stranded in Jersey due to a flight delay have now arrived back home after a "nightmare" three days.

The holidaymakers were due to fly back to Newcastle International Airport on an easyJet plane at 3.30pm on Tuesday but a technical fault on the aircraft meant they were stuck on the tarmac for more than three hours.

They were put up in nearby hotels for the night and asked to return to the airport on Wednesday for their return trip.

However, the flight was delayed again and they spent another night in Jersey.

On Thursday morning, they were all set to board but were once again told the plane was still faulty.

It was on Thursday evening that they eventually made it home, landing at Newcastle at 5.15pm - over 48 hours late.

Carole Burdis, of North Shields , who went to Jersey for a week’s holiday with her husband Brian, their son and grandchildren, described their experience as a nightmare.

She said: