Man dead in unprovoked "screwdriver" stabbing named as "devoted father" Peter Duncan

Peter Duncan, 52, has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Old Eldon Square Credit: Peter Duncan's family

The 52-year-old man who died in a suspected screwdriver stabbing in Newcastle has been named as Peter Duncan, a "devoted father" from Newcastle. Police say they believe the attack was "unprovoked", the result of a "chance encounter." Mr Duncan's family have said he will be in their "hearts and thoughts every day."

Police at the scene in Newcastle city centre Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Police were called to the entrance of the shopping centre outside Greggs at Old Eldon Square at around 6.20pm on Wednesday. In a statement, Northumbria Police stressed the investigation was at a very early stage but it appeared there had been a "coming together at the entrance to the shopping centre." Mr Duncan was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he died. Seven teenagers, aged 14 to 17, have been arrested, one of whom is believed to be the main suspect. In a statement, his family said:

Peter was a kind and caring man who was always first to help others. He was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend and loved by all who knew him. His death will leave such a huge hole in our lives and he'll be deeply missed by us all. Words can't quite describe what life will be like without him. He had so much of his life left to live and he'll be in our hearts and thoughts every day. – Peter Duncan's family

Mr Duncan was a solicitor. After graduating from Northumbria University, he worked as legal counsel for companies in the offshore industry.

The scene of the incident in Newcastle City Centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Search teams are combing a cordoned-off area of Old Eldon Square outside the shopping centre. Chief Superintendent Ged Noble declined to say whether the victim had intervened to break up a fight about a group of young people. He said the stabbing was not linked to the so-called "vagrant community" and the teenagers arrested were known to the police.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble said:

This was a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Peter's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time... Peter's family have requested that their privacy is respected during this difficult time. We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind Peter's death, and I'd like to thank members of the public who've been in touch... – Detective Superintendent John Bent, Northumbria Police