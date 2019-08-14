- ITV Report
Man dead in unprovoked "screwdriver" stabbing named as "devoted father" Peter Duncan
The 52-year-old man who died in a suspected screwdriver stabbing in Newcastle has been named as Peter Duncan, a "devoted father" from Newcastle.
Police say they believe the attack was "unprovoked", the result of a "chance encounter."
Mr Duncan's family have said he will be in their "hearts and thoughts every day."
Police were called to the entrance of the shopping centre outside Greggs at Old Eldon Square at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.
In a statement, Northumbria Police stressed the investigation was at a very early stage but it appeared there had been a "coming together at the entrance to the shopping centre."
Mr Duncan was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he died.
Seven teenagers, aged 14 to 17, have been arrested, one of whom is believed to be the main suspect.
In a statement, his family said:
Mr Duncan was a solicitor. After graduating from Northumbria University, he worked as legal counsel for companies in the offshore industry.
Search teams are combing a cordoned-off area of Old Eldon Square outside the shopping centre.
Chief Superintendent Ged Noble declined to say whether the victim had intervened to break up a fight about a group of young people.
He said the stabbing was not linked to the so-called "vagrant community" and the teenagers arrested were known to the police.
In a statement, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble said: