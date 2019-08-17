17-year-old charged with murder following death of Peter Duncan in Newcastle

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Newcastle.

At 6.20pm on Wednesday, August 14, police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside the doors of the shopping centre at Old Eldon Square.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he sadly died. He has since been named as 52-year-old Peter Duncan, from Newcastle.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has today been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft. He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers have now also recovered a screwdriver which is believed to be the weapon used.

A total of eight males have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Two males aged 15 and two aged 17 have been released with no further action. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old have been released under investigation.

A further 15-year-old arrested on Thursday has also been released under investigation.