Cleveland Police fails to keep people safe and preventing crime isn’t a priority, says damning report

This report echoes my initial assessment of the organisation and it will act as a line in the sand for Cleveland Police.

Improvements have already been made and I take full responsibility for driving through the changes that are so obviously needed.

In the five months I’ve been here I have met some exceptional police officers and staff, at all levels, and have seen lives saved and vulnerable people protected by the efforts and determination of front line officers.

However, I know this is never the full picture of an organisation and through my own observations, speaking to people in our communities and local leaders and with the insight given by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, I am well aware that we are not at the level we need to be....

We have been focused on reactive policing to the detriment of prevention. This focus is changing and our prevention activities will be driven through our Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) which we are re-establishing.