Cleveland Police fails to keep people safe and preventing crime isn’t a priority, says damning report

Cleveland Police is failing to keep people safe and failing to reduce crime, according to a highly critical report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

It is the first force in the country to be rated inadequate across all areas examined by inspectors.

The watchdog says things have deteriorated since their last inspection.

The report gives a scathing list of criticisms including:

  • Crime prevention isn't a priority
  • Doesn't do enough to catch criminals
  • Failing to protect vulnerable people
  • Doesn't treat public fairly enough
  • Doesn't treat communities with respect
  • High levels of complaints
  • Discriminatory behaviour
  • Harassment
  • Intolerance

Richard Lewis, who in April became Cleveland’s fifth chief constable in just six years, and third in 10 months, is “unable to trust the information he receives from within the force,'' the report says.

Cleveland Police is also failing to proactively tackle corruption and doesn’t treat its workforce with fairness and respect, not giving them opportunity to voice their concerns.

The force is good at tackling serious and organised crime, but needs to improve the way it investigates less serious crimes, and has good financial management.

Inspectors says the force received “significantly” more complaints from the public than other forces, with 460 allegations per 1,000 officers in the 12 months to December 2018.

That's compared with the England and Wales average of 271 per 1,000 officers.

460
allegations per 1,000 Cleveland Police officers in the 12 months to December 2018
271
allegations per 1,000 officers in England and Wales

I am extremely concerned about the performance of Cleveland Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

– Phil Gormley, HM Inspector of Constabulary

Responding to the Inspectorate's findings, Cleveland Police’s chief constable Richard Lewis said,

This report echoes my initial assessment of the organisation and it will act as a line in the sand for Cleveland Police.

Improvements have already been made and I take full responsibility for driving through the changes that are so obviously needed.

In the five months I’ve been here I have met some exceptional police officers and staff, at all levels, and have seen lives saved and vulnerable people protected by the efforts and determination of front line officers.

However, I know this is never the full picture of an organisation and through my own observations, speaking to people in our communities and local leaders and with the insight given by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, I am well aware that we are not at the level we need to be....

We have been focused on reactive policing to the detriment of prevention. This focus is changing and our prevention activities will be driven through our Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) which we are re-establishing.

– Richard Lewis, Chief Constable, Cleveland Police
In response the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger says,

I am deeply concerned at the worrying contents of this report, in particular the failure of Cleveland Police to consistently protect the most vulnerable… I have received assurance from Richard Lewis that he took swift action as soon as he became aware of the failings.

…I was disturbed to find that some senior leaders within the Force had provided the Chief, and subsequently myself and the HMI, with incomplete information. This prevents me from gaining a full understanding of the extent of the problems and prevents the Chief from effectively responding to demand.

I have demanded of the Force open, honest and candid responses to my scrutiny in the future.

…..In recent years, the Force has not only had to had to deal with reduced resources, they have also had to deal with increased crime and antisocial behaviour, the roots of which lie in cuts to youth workers, adult and social care, community wardens, health and other public services.

I share the public’s call for proactive neighbourhood policing. We must give the Chief the resources to provide this and the Force must improve the way they manage this increased demand by deploying those resources effectively and efficiently.

– Barry Coppinger, PCC

Inspectors say that the chief constable recognises the issues they have raised and is assembling a team to put it right, and they hope there will be improvements going forward.

